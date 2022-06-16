UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7,179.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,967,000 after acquiring an additional 50,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $464.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $435.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $503.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.81.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

