UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.81.

Shares of UNH opened at $464.33 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $503.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.21. The stock has a market cap of $435.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

