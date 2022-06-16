Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Short Interest Update

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UVRBF opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Universal Robina has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.
About Universal Robina (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Robina (UVRBF)
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Robina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Robina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.