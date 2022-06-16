Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares during the period. Upstart comprises approximately 3.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 5.76% of Upstart worth $733,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Upstart by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 519.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.46. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens lowered Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,383 shares of company stock worth $18,085,483. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.