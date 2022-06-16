Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,624,000 after buying an additional 1,624,012 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 403,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,382,000 after purchasing an additional 318,211 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.