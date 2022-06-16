USDK Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004443 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.79 million and approximately $35.63 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,719.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,486.06 or 0.28627519 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00409737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00069046 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00036743 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

