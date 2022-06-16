UWM (NYSE:UWMC) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Critical Comparison

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM 2.78% 13.31% 2.39% Guild 21.62% 17.95% 4.59%

UWM has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guild has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UWM and Guild’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.97 billion 0.11 $98.44 million $0.56 6.05 Guild $1.58 billion 0.39 $283.77 million $5.39 1.89

Guild has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UWM. Guild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UWM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UWM and Guild, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 1 10 1 0 2.00 Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75

UWM presently has a consensus target price of $5.56, suggesting a potential upside of 64.01%. Guild has a consensus target price of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 51.03%. Given UWM’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe UWM is more favorable than Guild.

Summary

Guild beats UWM on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

