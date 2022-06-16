Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,312 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $57,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.36. 138,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.