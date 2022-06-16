VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $88.03

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2022

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.03 and last traded at $88.44, with a volume of 221732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $3,562,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

