VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $88.03

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.03 and last traded at $88.44, with a volume of 221732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.23.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $3,562,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.