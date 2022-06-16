Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $226.26

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $226.26 and last traded at $228.20, with a volume of 3346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

