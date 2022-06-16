Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is FIDELIS iM LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

FIDELIS iM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 15.1% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.22. 172,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,787. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $139.98 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

