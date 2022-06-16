Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Increased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.20. 1,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,097. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.49 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.