Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lessened by Wit LLC

Wit LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,244,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 771,741 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 39.1% of Wit LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wit LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,743,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.60 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

