Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 454,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 3.5% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $35,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 43,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,944. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

