Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.98. 102,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,202. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.57.

