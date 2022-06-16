Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.
VYM stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.98. 102,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,202. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.57.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.