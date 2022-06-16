Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 155,568 shares.The stock last traded at $162.55 and had previously closed at $169.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

