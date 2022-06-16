Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded down $8.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.99. 5,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,863. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.14 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.