Vantage Financial Partners LLC Invests $32 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,001,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.
IJH traded down $11.09 on Thursday, hitting $219.21. 285,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.30. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $225.35 and a 52 week high of $292.05.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.