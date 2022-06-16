Vantage Financial Partners LLC Invests $32 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,001,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $11.09 on Thursday, hitting $219.21. 285,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.30. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $225.35 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.