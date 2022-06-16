Vantage Financial Partners LLC Invests $373,000 in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Asana by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Asana by 621.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Asana by 34.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $11,682,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Asana by 1,442.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASAN traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.35. 73,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,174. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,667 shares of company stock worth $572,089 over the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

