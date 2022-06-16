Vantage Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $99.66. The company had a trading volume of 111,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

