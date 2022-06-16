Vantage Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,052 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

MGK traded down $7.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.12. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $176.55 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

