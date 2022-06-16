Vantage Financial Partners LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.18. The stock had a trading volume of 532,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,570. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

