Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.81

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.81 and traded as low as C$14.30. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$14.73, with a volume of 9,309 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cormark increased their price target on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$369.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.81.

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.12%.

About Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

