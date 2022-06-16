Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.81

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.81 and traded as low as C$14.30. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$14.73, with a volume of 9,309 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cormark increased their price target on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
The stock has a market cap of C$369.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.12%.
About Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)
Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.
See Also
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.