Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

