Verasity (VRA) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.49 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. Verasity has a total market cap of $24.49 million and $17.50 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000304 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 88% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

