Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381,440 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 4.00% of Veritex worth $78,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

VBTX stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,978. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.38 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,093.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

