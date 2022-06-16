Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.