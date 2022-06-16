Verso Trading Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verso has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $470,026.90 and $12,692.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,082.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,446.59 or 0.33124239 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00412964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00036825 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.