Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $282.61.

VRTX stock opened at $253.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.87. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $150,453.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $1,311,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,234.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after buying an additional 317,629 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

