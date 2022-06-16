Viad (NYSE:VVI) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viad in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE VVI opened at $28.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. Viad has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $583.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.29). Viad had a negative return on equity of 74.77% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Viad will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 673,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after buying an additional 78,103 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 586,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 152,361 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

