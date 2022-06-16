Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.30

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.30 and last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 5559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $86.23.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

