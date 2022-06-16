Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of VSCO stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,713. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

