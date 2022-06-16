Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 153,573 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,573 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up about 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $26,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,476,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

