Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 8,323 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 40,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 29,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $149.76. The company has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.