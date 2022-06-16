Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,961 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 537,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,233,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.80 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $181.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.