Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $30,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $308.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $290.45 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

