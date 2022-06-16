Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $28.10 Million Stock Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,237 shares during the period. Luminar Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.46% of Luminar Technologies worth $28,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,265 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after purchasing an additional 997,078 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 724,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 171.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 555,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,366.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 438,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 330,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Luminar Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.