Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 17,432 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

