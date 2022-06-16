Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,212 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $218.96 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.70.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

