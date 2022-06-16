Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 308,156 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,732 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,514 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

