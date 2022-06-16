Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,900 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 99,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHC opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

