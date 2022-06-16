Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,529,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,729,000 after purchasing an additional 246,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,410 shares of company stock valued at $54,666,204. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $165.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

