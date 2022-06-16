Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Invests $359,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $223.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $216.49 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.