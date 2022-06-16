Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,000. Bank of America accounts for about 5.3% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $258.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

