Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in KB Home by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $28.36 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.
KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
