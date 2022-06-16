Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in KB Home by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $28.36 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

KB Home Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.