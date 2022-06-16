Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,697,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

