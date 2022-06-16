Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 56,445 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000. American International Group comprises 2.3% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE AIG opened at $52.05 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.