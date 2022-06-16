Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 69,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 562,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,138,000 after buying an additional 110,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.