Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Takes $494,000 Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $69.71.

