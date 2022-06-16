Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Takes $848,000 Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000.

NYSEARCA TNA opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $114.31.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

